Troutdale Man Arrested, Charged With Sexually Abusing Four Underage Boys
On November 23rd Gresham Police arrested 38 year old Adrian Lewandowski.
On Saturday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and the Gresham Police Department are asking the public for assistance in determining whether there are more victims of a man currently charged with allegedly with sexually abusing four male victims.
According the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, “Lewandowski is charged with 13 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree.”
The DA’s office said, “During the investigation, the Gresham Police Department developed information to believe that Lewandowski repeatedly, over the course of many years, sexually abused the four victims when they were between the ages of 10-17.”
The DA’s office continued, “Based on information developed during the investigation, law enforcement believes Lewandowski used grooming techniques to gain the trust of his alleged victims by purchasing gifts, including candy and games.”
Authorities said that Lewandowski is a known family friend of three of the four victims.