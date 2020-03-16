Troutdale Bridge Closes For Eight Weeks
TROUTDALE, Ore. — The Troutdale Bridge across the Sandy River is closed for the next eight weeks to replace the pedestrian walkway.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says replacing the aging wooden walkway will allow people walking and biking to safely access the popular recreation destination. It will also be widened to better accommodate people with disabilities. The walkway will be replaced using synthetic lumber, which has a longer lifespan, reduced maintenance needs and similar appearance to wood.
Crews will also repair small sections of the steel bridge, replacing the guardrail with metal, and improve lighting to increase visibility and safety.
The project is expected to be complete by Memorial Day. Drivers will notice minor changes to traffic control at the intersection at the northeast end of the bridge.
Construction on the Troutdale Bridge began in 1912 as a part of the building of the Columbia River Highway. It was dedicated in 1916.