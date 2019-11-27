Portland Ore-The OSPIRG Foundation released its 34th-annual Trouble in Toyland report, which identifies products that it considers dangerous and are for sale in 2019.
OSPIRG has identified three categories of toys that parents should be on the lookout for. Dangerous toys this year include those with choking hazards, magnets, and lead.
Doctors also warn that Loud noises can hurt a child’s hearing. If you hold the toy near your ear and it’s too loud for you, it’s too loud for your child. You can remove the batteries, put tape over the speaker, or decrease the volume.