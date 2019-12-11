Troopers Arrest Suspect In Wildlife Abuse Case
Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers got information from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife about video which was also shared via social media. The Youtube video shows a young adult male climbing onto, and riding on the back of a live and what seems to be an exhausted mule deer.
After reviewing the video, Troopers identified two suspects from Riley, OR. One suspect Jacob Belcher was located and arrested. The other suspect was questioned and released.
The buck was eventually freed. The case is ongoing.