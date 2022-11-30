“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”

And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed, “It’s gotten to the point where it’s really having an impact on our local urgent care facilities and hospitals.”

And so he’s asking that you seek other options before going to the E-R, “If you don’t have an emergency health issue, visit your primary care provider or go to an urgent care clinic, so we can relieve the pressure on emergency room departments.”

He says before becoming sick, get vaccinated against COVID and the flu.

And if you are sick, stay home and wear a mask.