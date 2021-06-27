      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Saturday Through Monday

Trinity Early Learning Center (TELC) (NE Portland)

Jun 27, 2021 @ 11:23am

Trinity Early Learning Center (TELC) (NE Portland) – Closed. Due to extreme heat. (For Mon Jun 28th)

Popular Posts
Police Need Tips In An Unsolved Murder
A Very Hot Day In The Portland Metro: Heat Advisory
More Than 550,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered At Oregon Convention Center
Excessive Heat Warning Saturday Through Monday
Oregon Reports Only 78 New COVID-19 Cases, State Now 44,606 First Doses Away From 70 Percent
Connect With Us Listen To Us On