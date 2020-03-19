      Breaking News
TriMet Transit Bus Stolen

Mar 19, 2020 @ 2:34pm

Earlier today Officers went to Northeast 102nd avenue and North east Haley about a Trimet LIFT para-transit bus that had been stolen.

Officers located the bus and attempted to stop it. The driver took off from officers in a reckless manner. Officers did not pursue.

The bus finally crashed into another vehicle, Officers arrived on scene and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect got a free ride to the hospital with minor injuries, he will booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

