TriMet Transit Bus Stolen
Earlier today Officers went to Northeast 102nd avenue and North east Haley about a Trimet LIFT para-transit bus that had been stolen.
Officers located the bus and attempted to stop it. The driver took off from officers in a reckless manner. Officers did not pursue.
The bus finally crashed into another vehicle, Officers arrived on scene and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect got a free ride to the hospital with minor injuries, he will booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.