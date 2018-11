AAA, TSA, PDX… they’re all predicting a record number of travellers this week. Avoid the congestion on the roads, use public transit to get to and from the airport. TriMet’s people say it’s cheaper, more efficient, and a whole lot less stressful.

This page includes all the info you need to know.

Newbie or have questions? You can text for help 24/7 (you can also use this number to text emergencies to TriMet): 503-238-7433

Tell us your best tricks for travel efficiency!