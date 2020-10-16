TriMet to be Excluded from Federal COVID-19 Safety Grant Money
TriMet and public transportation groups are reacting to the federal government’s decision to exclude Portland from money to help protect riders from COVID-19.
Public transportation districts around the country can apply for millions of dollars in grants to fight COVID-19.
However, the Federal Transit Administration says Portland, Seattle and New York need not apply. That’s because they’re citing a memo in which President Donald Trump calls the cities “Anarchist jurisdictions.”
TriMet gave us a written response. “As transit and transit projects spur economic recovery, putting people back to work and getting people to jobs,” it reads.
“We at Trimet hope that our state leaders, the Oregon congressional delegation and federal leaders will work past and rise above political differences.”
The American Public Transportation Association calls the anarchist exclusions, “Inappropriate and unjustified.” It says the money is critical to support transit systems’ efforts to respond to COVID-19.
TriMet did receive $185 million from the Trump administration in May.