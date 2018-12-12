TriMet Shuttles Riders with Double Decker Bus

BEAVERTON, Ore.– TriMet is kicking the tires on a double-decker bus Wednesday, Dec. 12, we’re inviting our media partners along for a ride. TriMet is taking a look at a bus manufactured by Alexander-Dennis. After hosting a series of open houses for employees at each of our garages, we’re putting the rubber to the road and testing the bus on a route between Wilsonville and Beaverton. Double-decker buses are one of many options TriMet is considering, as we look at innovative transportation solutions for the future. We want to know more about double deckers, but at this time, there are no plans to add them to our fleet.

Today the bus will make two trips between Wilsonville and Beaverton:

– 7:21 a.m. – Departing Wilsonville WES Station to Beaverton Transit Center

– 4:05 p.m. – Departing Beaverton Transit Center to Wilsonville WES Station

Each ride is expected to take approximately 40 minutes. There will be no stops in between. The double-decker bus will be used to support shuttle buses that are running between Wilsonville and Beaverton during a disruption to WES Commuter Rail service due to signal system upgrades. The disruption is expected to continue through at least tomorrow. Shuttle buses will be serving all stations during the disruption. Please remind riders to plan extra time and expect delays. Find updated service information about the disruption at trimet.org/alerts.Since the double-decker was already in town and as a service to our WES rider community, we are inviting them to ride the bus on an express route between Wilsonville and Beaverton and provide feedback. As it will be serving our customers, it will keep a strict schedule.