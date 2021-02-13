TriMet Says they’ve restored “very limited” service to a few lines
TriMet announced Saturday afternoon that they have restored “very limited” bus service to a few lines.
The service said in a statement.
The first buses are beginning to run on sections of three bus lines:
- Line 15: Running between Gateway Transit Center and Portland City Center only.
- Line 33: Running between Clackamas Town Center Transit Center and Oregon City Transit Center only.
- Line 57: Running between Beaverton Transit Center and Hillsboro Central Transit Center only
TriMet also stated, “Buses are chained and cannot go faster than 25 mph. Riders should check at trimet.org/alerts and TransitTracker before heading out; however, we still encourage people not to travel at this time due to the hazardous weather and road conditions. If they do head out, we urge that they use caution getting to and from buses.”