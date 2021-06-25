TriMet Removes Rider Limits Following Governor’s Announcement

PORTLAND, Ore. – TriMet is getting rid of passenger limits on its buses and trains.
The agency says it planned to loosen restrictions this weekend due to the heat, but decided to do it today after the Governor’s announcement.
However, masks will still be required when riding or when waiting for a bus or train.
We’re no longer limiting how many riders are allowed on buses and trains. No seats are closed and social distancing is no longer required.
Welcome back – we’re excited to see you all again 😊
— TriMet (@trimet) June 25, 2021
We’re no longer limiting how many riders are allowed on buses and trains. No seats are closed and social distancing is no longer required.
Welcome back – we’re excited to see you all again 😊
— TriMet (@trimet) June 25, 2021