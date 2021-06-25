      Weather Alert
TriMet Removes Rider Limits Following Governor’s Announcement

Jun 25, 2021 @ 4:47pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – TriMet is getting rid of passenger limits on its buses and trains.

The agency says it planned to loosen restrictions this weekend due to the heat, but decided to do it today after the Governor’s announcement.

However, masks will still be required when riding or when waiting for a bus or train.

