TriMet Reduces Bus Service Due to Severe Staffing Shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet says they have a severe staffing shortage, so much so that they’re reducing bus service in the new year.
“With employee attrition and not enough applicants to meet our expected hiring goals, we are facing the most significant operator shortfall in agency history,” said TriMet in a statement.
Bus service will be cut back by nearly 10% starting the second week of January.
TriMet says doing so will increase schedule reliability so riders experience fewer canceled or late buses.
Beginning January 9th, these 21 bus lines will adjust weekday service:
The transit agency has increased starting pay to $21.36/hour plus a $2,500 signing bonus to attract new recruits.