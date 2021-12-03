      Breaking News
Trail Blazers Terminate GM Neil Olshey For Workplace Conduct

TriMet Reduces Bus Service Due to Severe Staffing Shortage

Dec 3, 2021 @ 11:07am
This Oct. 3, 2011 shows a TriMet bus stopping for passengers at a bus stop, in Hillsboro. Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet says they have a severe staffing shortage, so much so that they’re reducing bus service in the new year.

“With employee attrition and not enough applicants to meet our expected hiring goals, we are facing the most significant operator shortfall in agency history,” said TriMet in a statement.

Bus service will be cut back by nearly 10% starting the second week of January.

TriMet says doing so will increase schedule reliability so riders experience fewer canceled or late buses.

Beginning January 9th, these 21 bus lines will adjust weekday service:

  • Line 4-Fessenden
  • Line 8-Jackson Park/NE 15th
  • Line12-Barbur/Sandy Blvd
  • Line 15-Belmont/NW 23rd
  • Line 17-Holgate/Broadway
  • Line 21-Sandy Blvd/223rd
  • Line30-Estacada
  • Line 32-Oatfield
  • Line 33-McLoughlin/King Rd
  • Line 35-Macadam/Greeley
  • Line 52-Farmington/185th
  • Line 54-Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy
  • Line 56-Scholls Ferry Rd
  • Line 62-Murray Blvd
  • Line 67-Bethany/158th
  • Line 70-12th/NE 33rd Ave
  • Line 71-60th Ave
  • Line 75-Cesar Chavez/Lombard
  • Line 76-Hall/Greenburg
  • Line 77-Broadway/Halsey
  • Line78-Denney/Kerr Pkwy

The transit agency has increased starting pay to $21.36/hour plus a $2,500 signing bonus to attract new recruits.

TAGS
bus public transit trimet
Popular Posts
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Faces Constitutionality Muster
How Concerned Should You Be About The New Omicron Variant?
Dozens Of Oregon Workers Fired For Not Getting COVID Shot
One Injured In Shooting at Tacoma Mall
OHA Offering Pharmacies Money For Administering COVID-19 Shots
Connect With Us Listen To Us On