Trimet Pepper Spray Suspect Due In Court Today
Portland, Ore. – A Portland man is facing charges after police say he sprayed pepper sprayed the inside of a Trimet bus. Oregonlive reports Aaron Locust released the spray and then ran off the bus. Officers later found and arrested a man matching the suspect’s description at a nearby restaurant. Police say nine people were affected by the spray, which can cause coughing, shortness of breath and a burning sensation. The suspect even unbuckled his seat belt as officers were driving him to jail and tried to get out of the police car. He’s now in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center, he’s due in court later today.