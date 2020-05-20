TriMet Passengers Now Required To Wear Face Coverings
PORTLAND, Ore. — In line with guidelines from the governor’s office and health authorities, TriMet will require that most passengers wear face coverings on board starting today. Children under the age of two and people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering are exempt. All employees, vendors and contractors have been required to do so for the past week.
Dispensers for face coverings and hand sanitizer are being installed inside all buses and trains for those who cannot provide their own. Although you are asked to only use the supplies if you need to. Disposable face coverings are also available at the TriMet ticket office at Pioneer Courthouse Square,
More passengers will be allowed: 19-24 on buses, and 22-26 per each MAX car. Seating restrictions are also being relaxed from 6′ between passengers to 3′. Signs stating the maximum seating occupancy will be posted in the coming weeks. Passengers are asked to keep 6′ away from operators. The Oregon Health Authority strongly recommends that riders also use face coverings at rail stations, transit centers and busy bus stops.
TriMet is also increasing how often its vehicles are cleaned with the goal of every four hours. Crews will disinfect common touchpoints on all trains, buses and LIFT paratransit vehicles during the day in addition to more in-depth cleaning performed every night. Workers also clean rail stations and transit centers at least once a day.
More glass safety panels are being installed to protect bus drivers. About half of the buses already have the enclosure. A shipment of more than 300 panels is expected next month and TriMet hopes to have them all installed by the end of July.
