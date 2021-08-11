TriMet Offers Free Rides to Cooling Centers

TriMet is offering free rides to cooling centers for people who cannot afford them, as another Excessive Heat Warning hits the area starting today.
The public transit authority has dropped its 100-degree requirement from the last round of intense heat in June. This time, the offer applies to anyone who cannot afford a ride on public transit to a cooling center, starting today at noon.
Due to the expected high heat, TriMet warns that riders can expect delays and reduced speeds on the MAX lines.
MAX Orange and Green lines may be delayed once temperatures reach more than 90 degrees.
All MAX lines will be delayed at 100 degrees.
Beginning Thursday through at least Saturday, due to the excessive heat and high overnight temperatures: all MAX lines will reduce speeds by 10 mph in higher speed areas when temperatures reach 90 degrees. Riders can expect 15-minute delays.
All MAX lines will reduce speeds to no more than 35 mph when temperatures reach 100 degrees. That can cause 30-minute delays.
WES will be delayed at 100 degrees, and replaced by shuttle buses at 105 degrees.