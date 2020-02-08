TRIMET: MAX Blue, Green and Red Line Service Has Been Restored
Photo Courtesy TriMet
Portland, Ore – TRIMET says that service on three of their lines affected by overhead wire damage near the Hollywood Transit Center, has been restored. In a statement, the transit agency praised maintenance workers who worked to make the repairs and get service running again. The cause of the damage is sill under investigation.
Many riders complained Friday morning about the slow service provided by shuttles when trains could not run.
TRIMET announced the service disruption on Thursday evening.