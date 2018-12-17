Trimet Hires Outside Shuttle Drivers Temporarily

Portland, Oregon – Trimet is hiring a private out-of-state transportation company to shuttle it’s employees around Portland, despite the bus driver’s union calling the plan “absurd.”

Trimet approved the plan last week and was scheduled to roll it out yesterday. They’ve hired a Chicago based company to shuttle workers about two miles between a parking ride lot and the Trimet bus garage on Southeast 98th and Powell, 24 /7, because of the construction closure at the bus garage. Trimet says it was not a choice, they had to do this cause they don’t have enough staff or vehicles. Adding it’s cheaper to hire out, it will cost about $65 bucks an hour for labor and operations, which they say is significantly less than it would cost to do the shuttle in house.

Trimet’s Roberta Altstadt tells me it’s only in the meantime during a this construction project on the Powell garage. The transit agency’s board approved a one year contract with the shuttle company, but it could be extended up to five years. They plan to re-evaluate the shuttle every three months. Oregonlive reports the contract is not supposed to go over $2.8 million dollars total, over a five-year period. Doing the plan in-house, according to TriMet’s rough estimates, would cost $1.7 million annually or $8.5 million over five years.

We’ve reached out to the bus driver’s union for comment. They have not gotten back to us yet.

Listen to the interview here with KXL’s Jacob Dean and Trimet’s Roberta Altstadt: