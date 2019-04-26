TriMet Eyes $200 Million Plan to Bring Light Rail to Hillsboro
By Grant McHill
Apr 26, 2019 @ 12:29 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – TriMet is moving forward with an estimated $200 million light-rail project to extend Red Line trains into Hillsboro and bring more reliable service to and from Portland International Airport.

The Oregonian/Oregon live reports that by the end of April, TriMet will apply for funding through the Federal Transit Administration. If approved, the federal government would be expected to contribute $100 million toward the project.

The project is one of the most expensive currently being considered by the tri-county transit agency.

TriMet believes the Red Line project is critical for a number of reasons – it will bring more east-west service on the Red Line to 10 stations currently served only by Blue Line trains, and it converts tracks in Northeast Portland to make it possible for trains to come and go at the same time.

