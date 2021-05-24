TriMet Driver Shot

Detectives are still investigating a shooting that left a TriMet Bus Driver injured over the weekend. The shooting happened about 7 o’clock Saturday evening and Police say they think the driver was hit by a stray bullet. Detectives say the shooting happened near 102nd and Halsey in Northeast Portland. The bullet came through the windshield.. hitting the driver in the shoulder. Thankfully, no one else on the bus at the time was hurt. The driver was taken to the hospital with a serious injury but late Sunday night.. A TriMet spokesperson said the driver was recovering and in good spirits. Police are still looking for the shooter.