Trimet Bus Hits Pedestrian, West Burnside Shutdown

Portland, Oregon – A woman is fighting for her life right now in a Portland hospital, after a Trimet bus hit her this morning on West Burnside. Burnside is closed at Northwest 2nd near downtown Portland. Portland Police Sergeant Chris Burley tells us he expects the area to stay closed for the next three to four hours. It appears the woman’s injuries are life threatening. Rescuers pulled her out from underneath the bus when they got there at about 5:20am this morning. Drivers should avoid West Burnside and use alternate routes for the rest of the morning commute.

Read more from Police:

On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 5:18 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a crash near Northwest 3rd Avenue and West Burnside Street on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a TriMet bus.

Officers and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene and located an adult female under the bus. The woman was suffering from what were believed to be serious injuries. Portland Fire and Rescue personnel extricated the woman from underneath the bus. The injured woman was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of what were believed to be serious life-threatening injuries.

Based on the injured woman’s condition, the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is responding to lead the traffic crash investigation. Criminalists with the Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with this investigation.

At this time in the investigation no one on the bus has reported being injured as a result of this crash.

During this traffic crash investigation West Burnside Street will be closed between Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 3rd Avenue. Motorists planning to use West Burnside Street should use alternate routes at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

