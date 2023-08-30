TriMet Bus Crashes, Several Injured

Portland, Ore. — A TriMet bus collided with a tree in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning, resulting in serious injuries to both the driver and several passengers on board.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 45th Avenue, situated within the Laurelhurst neighborhood. According to the city’s Bureau of Emergency Communication dispatch log, the crash site was swiftly identified.

Rick Graves, a representative of Portland Fire & Rescue, stated to our news partner KGW that a bus accident involving multiple individuals had taken place. Graves noted that the severity of the situation prompted the request for five ambulances to provide assistance at the scene.

In response to inquiries, TriMet, the local transportation agency, acknowledged its bus’s involvement in the crash. However, the agency has refrained from disclosing any further details regarding the incident at this immediate time. Updates are anticipated as more information becomes available.