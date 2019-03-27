“Trimet Barber” Arrested Again For Touching On Max Train

Multnomah County, Oregon – He inappropriately touched a woman on a Trimet max train. The man known as the Trimet Barber, Jared Walter, has been arrested again. Portland police say this most recent incident happened on Monday. Officers investigated and talked with witnesses. They arrested Walter yesterday. He’s admitted to cutting women’s hair on the bus and sexually assaulting multiple victims. As part of his previous arrest and probation Trimet temporarily banned him from riding. That probation ended awhile back. Walter has been arrested 17 times before this would be the 18th. Walter will go before a judge this afternoon.

Read more from Portland Police Bureau

On March 26, 2019, members of the Transit Police Division arrested 32 year-old Jared Weston Walter for several crimes relating to an incident on March 25, 2019, involving the inappropriate touching of a woman riding on MAX.

During the investigation, officers took witness and victim statements. Further investigation revealed similar incidents involving the same suspect that occurred in the previous years. Walter was lodged into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count each Harassment (Offensive Contact), Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, Harassment (Sexual Harassment) and Interfering with Public Transportation.