TriMet Adds 24 Hour Service

PORTLAND, Ore.– The countdown is on to TriMet’s largest single service expansion in agency history !On Sept. 2, we are adding:

· Nearly 1,000 more weekly hours of bus service

· Nearly 700 more weekly bus trips

· Better frequency or more capacity on 13 bus lines

· Additional trips on our busiest MAX lines

The massive expansion includes the return of 24-hour bus service to the Portland Metro area for the first time in more than 30 years. Combined, Line 57-TV Hwy/Forest Grove and Line 20-Burnside/Stark, will form an all day, every day, 45-mile bus connection between Forest Grove and Gresham. The early morning service on Line 20 will also create a critical link for travelers on our new Line 272-PDX Night Bus. An increase in population is spurring some of the change. 24/7 service will help OSHU workers Industrial workers in Gresham and Troutdale travelers and employees at the airport. Want to learn more about our fall service improvements? Go to TriMet.org for all service updates