Tribute To Honor Benefit: Help Raise Awareness In Memory Of Oregon Heroes

TRIBUTE TO HONOR BENEFIT EVENT
Help us raise awareness and funds in memory of some of our Oregon Heroes
HARVEYS COMEDY CLUB
Sat Nov 17th, 3 to 6 pm, 436 NW 6th –
All Proceeds Benefit: Tribute To Honor Foundation
To Donate Go To: Tributetohonor.com (go to the donate button and enter your info)
To Buy Tickets:
Harveyscomedyclub.com (scroll to the event date and buy tickets)
Calling Grant Coffey at 503-805-8818 or,
Day of show at the box office, but hurry – this will sell out early!
