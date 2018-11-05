Tribute To Honor Benefit: Help Raise Awareness In Memory Of Oregon Heroes
By Carl Sundberg
|
Nov 5, 2018 @ 2:51 PM

TRIBUTE TO HONOR BENEFIT EVENT

Help us raise awareness and funds in memory of some of our Oregon Heroes

 

HARVEYS COMEDY CLUB

Sat Nov 17th, 3 to 6 pm, 436 NW 6th  – 

All Proceeds Benefit:  Tribute To Honor Foundation

To Donate Go To: Tributetohonor.com (go to the donate button and enter your info)

To Buy Tickets:

Harveyscomedyclub.com (scroll to the event date and buy tickets)

Calling Grant Coffey at 503-805-8818 or,

Day of show at the box office, but hurry – this will sell out early!

 

Download the flyer

