Tribal Casinos Closing In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – Numerous Indian tribes around the state are temporarily closing their casinos because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Kalispel Tribe of Indians announced this week that it’s Northern Quest casino in the Spokane suburb of Airway Heights will be closed for two weeks.
The Spokane Tribe also closed its casino in Airway Heights.
Meanwhile, The Seattle Times is reporting that the Suquamish, Puyallup, Tulalip, Muckleshoot, Lummi, Cowlitz and Jamestown S’Klallam tribes are temporarily shutting down their casinos.
Closing the tribal casinos is significant because they fund tribal government operations, and have thousands of employees.