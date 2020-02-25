Tribal Casino Sports Betting Bill Advances In Washington Legislature
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A bill to allow Washington tribal casinos to offer betting on sporting events has been approved by one state Senate committee.
The Labor and Commerce Committee on Monday approved House Bill 2638 without amendment and sent it to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
The bill, which recently passed the state House by an 83-14 votes, would allow people to place bets on professional and college sporting events at the 29 tribal casinos in the state.
The bill passed the committee by a vote of 5-2, with two senators declining to vote.