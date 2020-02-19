Trial Underway In Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The father and therapist of a man killed by a Eugene police officer took the stand in a federal wrongful-death case, opening a trial that questions whether that officer was justified in shooting the PTSD-afflicted veteran in his doorway.
The Register-Guard reports Will Stutesman fatally shot Brian Babb from the turret of an armored vehicle in March 2015.
Stutesman has said Babbs aimed a rifle at him.
The Lane County District Attorney ruled Stutesman acted in self defense and was not criminally liable, but the Babb family is seeking damages because they believe the scene was altered to make Babb appear dangerous.
A attorney for Stutesman says Stutesman was justified in using force when the weapon was pointed at him.