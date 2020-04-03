Trial Off Again For Portland Woman Involved In Deadly Vegas Strip Crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) – Trial has been postponed indefinitely while a woman accused of intentionally killing and injuring Las Vegas Strip sidewalk pedestrians with a car in December 2015 heads back to a Nevada state mental facility.
Lakeisha Holloway’s court-appointed defense attorney said Thursday it would be unfair and a violation of due process to force Holloway to trial amid concerns about her competency and ability to understand charges against her.
Holloway, now 29, was from Portland, Oregon.
She has pleaded not guilty to murder and 70 other felonies in the crash that killed an Arizona woman and injured at least 34 other people.