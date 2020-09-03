      Weather Alert

Trial Begins For Sunriver Officer Accused Of Misconduct

Sep 3, 2020 @ 3:31pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The trial of an ex-Sunriver Police officer whose relationship with a dispatcher came to light in connection with misconduct allegations has begun.

The Bulletin reports Kasey Hughes is accused of two counts of official misconduct for a 2018 incident while he was the lone officer patrolling Sunriver.

The state says Hughes violated his law enforcement oath by failing to tell a supervisor he was leaving his jurisdiction to be with a woman with whom he was having an affair, and then attempting to cover it up.

Hughes’ defense asserts he acted only out of concern for the woman’s well-being and it would have been inappropriate for him to investigate her statement on his own.

TAGS
police sunriver trial
