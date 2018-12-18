Tree Into Home In Sherwood

Sherwood, Oregon – A big tree came down on top of a home in Sherwood early this morning. Thankfully everyone inside made it out safely. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue tells us at 3:27 a.m., a caller to 9-1-1 reported that a large tree from their neighbor’s yard and smashed into their house and two cars. No power lines were struck and no fire resulted from the downed tree. Unfortunately the house did sustain considerable damage and the family will likely be displaced. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds talked with the home owner who is frustrated because it’s not the first tree that’s came down on his home. We tried talking with the neighbor next door who owns the land the tree was on, but they didn’t answer the door when we knocked.

Images courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds.