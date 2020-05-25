Tree Falls On Two Boats At Detroit Lake,13 Year Old Girl Killed
Sunday afternoon authorities at Detroit lake responded to a call where they were told that a tree fell on two pontoon boats that were said to be tethered together.
The caller told deputies that the victim, a 13 year old girl from Utah was severely injured and taken to Mongold State Park for help.
Emergency personnel administered CPR on the girl and Life Flight was called in.
Unfortunately authorities say that the girl ultimately did not survive the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The girl was said to be at the lake with family.
Nobody else was injured in the incident.