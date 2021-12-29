Tree Falling Onto I-5 Captured By ODOT Dashcam

WOLF CREEK, Ore. — An ODOT worker just narrowly missed a head-on collision with a tree that fell across Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon on Monday.
Officials say the tree fell in the northbound lanes. It smashed the windshield of the worker’s vehicle, but there were no injuries.
Say you’re driving and when a large tree begins to fall…you catch it all on your #dashcam. 😮 That’s what happened yesterday to one of our incident responders. #Thankful one was hurt! @ORStatePolice and a logging crew helped this not become an hours-long traffic incident. pic.twitter.com/wSuZrdXhAv
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 28, 2021
Say you’re driving and when a large tree begins to fall…you catch it all on your #dashcam. 😮 That’s what happened yesterday to one of our incident responders. #Thankful one was hurt! @ORStatePolice and a logging crew helped this not become an hours-long traffic incident. pic.twitter.com/wSuZrdXhAv
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 28, 2021
A private logging company stuck in the back-up was able to help clear the tree from the freeway, which was reopened about 90 minutes later.