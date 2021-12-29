      Weather Alert

Tree Falling Onto I-5 Captured By ODOT Dashcam

Dec 29, 2021 @ 10:30am

WOLF CREEK, Ore. — An ODOT worker just narrowly missed a head-on collision with a tree that fell across Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon on Monday.

Officials say the tree fell in the northbound lanes.  It smashed the windshield of the worker’s vehicle, but there were no injuries.

A private logging company stuck in the back-up was able to help clear the tree from the freeway, which was reopened about 90 minutes later.

