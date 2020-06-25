Tree Branch Falls On Car Next To Powell Park Killing Person Inside And Hurting Another
Portland, Ore. – One person is dead and another hurt after a branch falls onto their parked car. It happened this morning at Powell Park near Cleveland High school in Southeast Portland.
Portland Fire and Rescue says the two people were inside of the car at the time. It’s believed the branch is from an rotted oak tree. Very scary for many who use the park. Many kids and teens use Powell park to play basketball, baseball, and hang out.