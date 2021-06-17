Travel Projections Trending Upward At PDX

PORTLAND, Ore– We are slowly emerging from the pandemic. Summer travel is typically the busiest time of year. Things at the Portland Airport will be a little different this year. passengers are asked to make sure they go through the correct checkpoint so they don’t have to go through security twice. By Federal mandate masks are required in the terminal and on planes.
During peak travel days in July 50,000 travelers are expected. In 2020 that number was 28,000. The post security concourse connector is closed. Passengers should confirm which gate their flight departs from. Everyone should give themselves extra time. Some travel destinations will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. Full travel safety details at www.flypdx.com/travelsafe.