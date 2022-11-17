TRAVEL: 100 Cities, 5000 Ideas!

Young Asian woman with passport carrying suitcase walking in the airport concourse

You may be at the point in your life where you want to see more of the world, but you’re just not sure where to start. I’m there! I want to take off on lots of adventures, but haven’t done a lot of traveling until just recently and am still learning the ropes. I did go to China twice, but it was with a high school and they made all of the arrangements.

I’m unclear of when to book, what to do once I get there, how to change currency or take public transportation. Those are all questions I have. I also need to pick where to go! I talked to Joe Yogerst, a long time travel writer for National Geographic about it. You can listen here:

Joe has written a book called “100 Cities, 5000 Ideas“. He highlights at cities in America, but also overseas as well.

American student Evan Hiller visits school children in China.

Traveling means a lot of waiting in airports!