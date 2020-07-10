Transgender Man Attacked In Wilsonville
Clackamas County Sheriffs Office is investigating an attack on a transgender man at Boones Ferry’s Park.
The victim told sheriff’s deputies that three teenage boys called him a transgender slur then attacked him.
The victim decided to flee and went for the water to swim away…that’s when the suspects stole his phone and left the scene.
Sgt. Marcus Mendoza said this was a bias crime.
A good Samaritan called the Sheriff to report a man yelling for help along the riverbank. The victim had been in the water for a couple hours and was suffering from mild hypothermia.
Deputies are asking the public to help them identify and locate the suspects.