Excessive Heat Warning This Weekend For The Pacific NW

Training Crew Rescues Nearby Hiker Suffering Possible Stroke During Afternoon Heat Near Coos Bay

Aug 16, 2020 @ 1:29pm

Coos Bay, Ore. – The Coast Guard rescued a hiker who possibly suffered a stroke near Coos Bay. It happened during the heat of the day Saturday afternoon, near Upper Pony Creek Reservoir. An aircrew training on a rescue helicopter, just happened to be nearby when the calls came in. They quickly responded and helped get the man to the hospital. Officials remind anyone going outdoors during excessive heat warnings to stay hydrated.

