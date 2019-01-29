Train Hits Tow Truck in Milwaukie

Milwaukie, OR. A Union Pacific train crashed into a tow truck at a Milwaukie intersection. Police say the driver was hooking up a disabled vehicle while the tow truck was parked on the tracks at Southeast Harmony Road and Southeast Railroad Avenue. The Empire Towing Company truck was struck just before 6:30 p.m. Monday evening. No one was hurt in the crash, but traffic was backed up at the intersection while Union Pacific repaired the damaged railroad arms. Authorities say the tow truck driver, 37-year-old Shayne Davis, was taken to the Clackamas County jail for an outstanding warrant.