Train Derails on Coos Bay Rail Line

LAKESIDE, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a train on the Coos Bay Rail Line derailed Tuesday night.

The World reports the train went off the tracks between Reedsport and Lakeside.

The Port of Coos Bay hasn’t released the cause of the derailment, referring to the incident as a service interruption.

Port officials say the interruption did not result in injuries or environmental damages.

Officials say crew members from Coos Bay Rail Line were on site Wednesday assessing the cause of the incident, necessary repairs and an estimated timeline to restore service.

