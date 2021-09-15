      Weather Alert

Train Derails At Port Of Tacoma

Sep 15, 2021 @ 10:38am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a train derailed at the Port of Tacoma striking a power pole and knocking down power lines.

The Tacoma Fire Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that crews were on the scene in the 2100 block of Port of Tacoma Road.

Fire officials say a train derailed and that one of the locomotives made contact with the pole which knocked down the lines.

A photo posted by fire officials on Twitter showed a BNSF train was involved.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The News Tribune reports Tacoma Public Utilities responded to the incident and restored power to about 35 affected customers.

TAGS
derails Tacoma train
Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Sentenced To 20 Years For Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan
10 Year Prison Sentence For Million Dollar Drug Dealer
President Biden To Require Federal Workers To Get COVID Vaccine
Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates For 100 Million Americans
Connect With Us Listen To Us On