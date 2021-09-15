Train Derails At Port Of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a train derailed at the Port of Tacoma striking a power pole and knocking down power lines.
The Tacoma Fire Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that crews were on the scene in the 2100 block of Port of Tacoma Road.
Fire officials say a train derailed and that one of the locomotives made contact with the pole which knocked down the lines.
A photo posted by fire officials on Twitter showed a BNSF train was involved.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
The News Tribune reports Tacoma Public Utilities responded to the incident and restored power to about 35 affected customers.