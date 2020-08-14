Trailblazers Play Memphis Grizzlies In Western Conference Play-In After Beating Nets 134 to 133
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 21: Damian Lillard #0 talks with CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One Game Three of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma The Trail Blazers defeated the Thunder 111-98. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Damian Lillard sent Portland into the NBA’s first play-in series with 42 more points and a crucial steal, helping the Trail Blazers escape with a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Trail Blazers secured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference only after Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert missed a jumper just before time expired. Portland will play ninth-seeded Memphis on Saturday. If the Grizzlies win, the deciding game would be Sunday. The winner of the play-in series gets the final spot in the West and a first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Portland Trail Blazers clinched the eighth seed in the NBA Western Conference play-in with a 134-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets tonight and will play the ninth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, August 15.
The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies will compete for a chance to play in the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs. If the Trail Blazers win Saturday’s matchup, they will advance to the playoffs. If the Grizzlies win on Saturday, a second game will be played on Sunday, August 16. The winner of that game would then advance to the playoffs to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.
Saturday’s game will tip-off at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time and will be televised on ABC. Sunday’s game, if necessary, will start at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time and be televised on ESPN. Both games will air on the Trail Blazers Broadcasting flagship station, Rip City Radio 620 AM, and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.