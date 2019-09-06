Trailblazer Founder Harry Glickman Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Springfield, Mass. – Portland Trailblazer founder Harry Glickman was honored last night by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He received the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award. Glickman, who is now 95, founded the team in 1970 and retired in 1987.
Glickman told FM News 101 “what an honor to be nominated and elected to the same group that includes people such as Red Auberach and Johnny Wooden. I feel very honored about that.”
Glickman’s family attended the ceremony. Longtime Blazer announcer Bill Schonely and former Blazer Bill Walton were also in attendance.