Trail Blazers Terminate GM Neil Olshey For Workplace Conduct

Dec 3, 2021 @ 9:20am
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday morning that they have parted ways with General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey.

The firing comes after allegations that Olshey created a toxic atmosphere with his conduct in the workplace.

The front office released the following statement:

Olshey was hired by the organization in 2012.

