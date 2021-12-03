Trail Blazers Terminate GM Neil Olshey For Workplace Conduct

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday morning that they have parted ways with General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey.
The firing comes after allegations that Olshey created a toxic atmosphere with his conduct in the workplace.
The front office released the following statement:
Statement from the Portland Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/W9j4V3nNl2
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 3, 2021
Olshey was hired by the organization in 2012.