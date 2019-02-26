Trail Blazers Get Stuck In Elevator

Boston, Ma. — Several Portland Trail Blazers in Boston for a game Wednesday, got stuck in an elevator for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning.

Players Meyers Leonard and Enes Kanter captured the ordeal on Twitter.

Stuck in the elevator with the squad 🤦🏻‍♂️ 😂 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/2Yu5zrdFfH — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 26, 2019

We finally got it. 🙏🏼🔨 pic.twitter.com/elH231WzTa — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) February 26, 2019

As you see they all got out ok.