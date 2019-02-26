Trail Blazers Get Stuck In Elevator
By Jim Ferretti
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 12:31 PM

Boston, Ma. — Several Portland Trail Blazers in Boston for a game Wednesday, got stuck in an elevator for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning.

Players Meyers Leonard and Enes Kanter captured the ordeal on Twitter.

As you see they all got out ok.

