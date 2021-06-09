Trail Blazers Games To Air On Root Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers have announced a new multi-year television deal. The games will be aired on Root Sports starting with the 2021-22 season.
The network will nearly double the team’s reach in Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
“We are ecstatic to join the ROOT SPORTS regional network starting next season,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “With so many other Pacific Northwest teams already in the ROOT SPORTS family and its broad footprint, choosing ROOT SPORTS was the best decision for our fans. We look forward to bringing Trail Blazers games to new viewers, as well as our loyal fans in Oregon, Washington and Alaska.”
Blazers games have aired on Comcast Sports Net and NBC Sports Northwest since 2007.