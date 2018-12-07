Trail Blazers blow out the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard had 25 points and eight assists before sitting for the final quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-86 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Jake Layman came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points for the Blazers, who had lost six of their last seven games. Portland led by as many as 31 points. Troy Daniels had a season-high 15 points for the struggling Suns, who were held to nine points in the first quarter for the second consecutive game and have lost seven straight. Phoenix has just four victories this season, and just one on the road. The Suns leaned again on three rookies, Elie Okobo, Mikal Bridges and center Deandre Ayton, while missing T.J. Warren for the fourth straight game because of right ankle soreness and Devin Booker for the second game because of a left hamstring strain. Booker is the team’s top scorer, averaging 23.5 points, while Warren averages 17.7. The Blazers were without starting guard CJ McCollum because of a sprained left ankle. McCollum was hurt in the fourth quarter of Portland’s 111-102 loss at Dallas on Tuesday. Seth Curry started in his place against the Suns. It was the first of three meetings this season between the teams. It’s Portland’s eighth straight victory over the Suns. The Trail Blazers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.