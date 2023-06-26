Trail Blazers Announce Name Of New G-League Team: The Rip City Remix

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Trail Blazers Monday announced the name of Portland’s new G-League team: The Rip City Remix.

According to the Blazers, “Rip City Remix is a team name and brand that reflects the city of Portland, community, and culture and draws on the inspiration of remixing what is already amazing to enhance, innovate and transform into something extraordinary.”

“This is an exciting day for Rip City and the next chapter in Trail Blazers basketball,” said Portland Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins. “We are thrilled to launch this team in the North Portland community, with a name and brand inspired by our fans, culture and region. Rip City Remix games will be fun, family friendly, and accessible, and we look forward to seeing you on the court this upcoming season.”

The Remix will play its games in Chiles Center at the University of Portland.