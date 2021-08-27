Trail Blazers acquire Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland in three-way trade sending Derrick Jones Jr. and first-round pick to Chicago

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Larry Nance Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-way deal with Cleveland and Chicago, sending Derrick Jones Jr. and a lottery-protected first-round pick to the Bulls.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news.
ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in a three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR’s lottery-protected future 1st and Cavs’ future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. h
More details on the lottery-protected first-round pick that Portland is sending to Chicago.
Blazers pick is protected 1-14 through 2028. It becomes Portland’s 2028 second-round pick if not conveyed before then, per sources.