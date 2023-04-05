Tragic Discovery Of Deceased Couple In Marion County Home Under Investigation

Marion County, Ore. – On March 30, 2023, at approximately 1:00pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting the discovery of a deceased male and female inside their residence. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit immediately responded to the scene, and detectives are now leading the investigation in conjunction with the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

The two individuals found deceased were identified as Kali Roque and Juan Roque-Delaguarda, both 37 years of age and married. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear, and investigators have not released any further details at this time.

The death investigation is still active and open, and investigators are working diligently to piece together any information that may shed light on the situation. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be sent to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for review.